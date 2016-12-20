Elementary school janitor accused of fondling 6-year-old girl in Gaithersburg

A longtime janitor for the Montgomery County public school system was arrested early Tuesday amid allegations he fondled a first-grader in the girl's bathroom at Gaithersburg Elementary School, according to court records and officials. Ron Reginald Greene, 54, was charged with one count of second-degree sex offense, and was being held in jail Tuesday on no-bond status, pending a court appearance expected on Wednesday.

