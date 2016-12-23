Across America

Across America

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: China Daily

Davis Tyner , chairman of Manna Food Center, a nationally known organization devoted to fighting hunger, speaks at the 34th anniversary gala of Chinese Culture and Community Service Center in Gaithersburg, Maryland on Dec 17, with the center's executive director Chih-Hsiang Li , Asian American Political Alliance president Michael Lin , and CCACC deputy executive director Li-Fang Liu looking on. Tyner thanked CCAA members for their donation and support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaithersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cop Gone Bad Gets Justice In Violent Guatemala ... (Jun '09) Dec 14 Drew 29
Please pray for ME!! I need help :( Dec 9 Jeremy 2
Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15) Dec 5 Jeremy 30
Moving to Germantown (Aug '06) Nov '16 Jeremy 184
Be aware when buying used vehicles from Euro Mo... (Mar '14) Nov '16 Jeremy 29
News Speed-camera revenue continues to drop in some ... Nov '16 jose 1
News Bloods Rising? [Crips and Bloods Infiltrating D... (Aug '08) Oct '16 jose 50
See all Gaithersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaithersburg Forum Now

Gaithersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gaithersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Gaithersburg, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,359 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,277

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC