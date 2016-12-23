Across America
Davis Tyner , chairman of Manna Food Center, a nationally known organization devoted to fighting hunger, speaks at the 34th anniversary gala of Chinese Culture and Community Service Center in Gaithersburg, Maryland on Dec 17, with the center's executive director Chih-Hsiang Li , Asian American Political Alliance president Michael Lin , and CCACC deputy executive director Li-Fang Liu looking on. Tyner thanked CCAA members for their donation and support.
