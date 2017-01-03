5 things to know before you refinance...

5 things to know before you refinance your home

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Even though rates spiked after the election and may rise further after the Fed meets December 14, there are about four million borrowers who will still benefit from refinancing , and of that, two million borrowers could save $200 or more per month by refinancing. There's no such thing as a free refinance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaithersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bike Lane Hazzard Jan 2 wlove2368 1
Illegal rooming houses Dec 31 Jeremy 2
Benjamin Franklin Letter to Royal Academy 1781 Dec 27 Mister Mister Jimmy 1
Cop Gone Bad Gets Justice In Violent Guatemala ... (Jun '09) Dec 14 Drew 29
Please pray for ME!! I need help :( Dec 9 Jeremy 2
Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15) Dec 5 Jeremy 28
Moving to Germantown (Aug '06) Nov '16 Jeremy 184
See all Gaithersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaithersburg Forum Now

Gaithersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gaithersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Gaithersburg, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,298 • Total comments across all topics: 277,608,946

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC