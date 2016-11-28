Unidentified person found in shallow ...

Unidentified person found in shallow grave in Gaithersburg was a homicide victim, police say

Monday Nov 28 Read more: The Washington Post

Police said an unidentified homicide victim in Montgomery County was wearing a shirt and shoes like these. An unidentified male found in a shallow grave in Montgomery County earlier this month was the victim of a homicide, police said Monday.

