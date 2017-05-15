Investigators said a person driving what looks like a white Ford F-250 four-door pickup truck stole trailers from four separate locations sometime between noon Sunday, and 11 a.m. Monday. DENISON, TX -- Investigators said a person driving what looks like a white Ford F-250 four-door pickup truck stole trailers from four separate locations sometime between noon Sunday, and 11 a.m. Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.