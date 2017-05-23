Gainesville man nabbed after high-speed pursuit
A suspect wanted on a family violence warrant led Cooke County deputies on a high-speed chase Tuesday morning before he was taken into custody. According to a statement from Sheriff Terry Gilbert, 21-year-old Justin Owens was pulled over at the corner of Grand Avenue and Moss Street in Gainesville shortly before 10 a.m. But he refused to exit the vehicle and then drove away.
