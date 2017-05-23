Gainesville man nabbed after high-spe...

Gainesville man nabbed after high-speed pursuit

Next Story Prev Story
May 23, 2017 Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

A suspect wanted on a family violence warrant led Cooke County deputies on a high-speed chase Tuesday morning before he was taken into custody. According to a statement from Sheriff Terry Gilbert, 21-year-old Justin Owens was pulled over at the corner of Grand Avenue and Moss Street in Gainesville shortly before 10 a.m. But he refused to exit the vehicle and then drove away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
James Robert Dodson Apr '17 YouKnowMe 1
Criminal defense lawyers Apr '17 Persons without m... 2
Robert Earle Merritt aka Bobby Feb '17 Facts 1
News Gainesville man dies in house fire (Apr '09) Feb '17 Sun 522
Germanfest sponsored by the Muenster Tx Chamber... (Apr '16) Jan '17 Crazy guy 3
Wifes who cheated (Aug '12) Sep '16 David French fries 3
larii collazo (Jul '16) Aug '16 tu rodia 2
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Gainesville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,397 • Total comments across all topics: 282,018,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC