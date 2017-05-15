$50K missing from UIL Music account
An embezzlement investigation is underway after police say more than $50,000 turned up missing from the account of an educational organization that supports music programs in North Texas. The University Interscholastic League Region 2 Music division filed a report with police Friday after a three-year audit showed the money was gone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Robert Dodson
|Apr 29
|YouKnowMe
|1
|Criminal defense lawyers
|Apr 22
|Persons without m...
|2
|Robert Earle Merritt aka Bobby
|Feb '17
|Facts
|1
|Gainesville man dies in house fire (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Sun
|522
|Germanfest sponsored by the Muenster Tx Chamber... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Crazy guy
|3
|Wifes who cheated (Aug '12)
|Sep '16
|David French fries
|3
|larii collazo (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|tu rodia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC