$50K missing from UIL Music account

An embezzlement investigation is underway after police say more than $50,000 turned up missing from the account of an educational organization that supports music programs in North Texas. The University Interscholastic League Region 2 Music division filed a report with police Friday after a three-year audit showed the money was gone.

