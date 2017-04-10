North Texas Welcomes Medal of Honor Recipients
Organizers said a large motorcade will escort the American heroes from D/FW International Airport to Gainesville with a massive convoy of police and fire departments along with a line of motorcycles. The event will cause some traffic disruption between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. along parts of highways 183, 360, 114 and 121.
