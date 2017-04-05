Medal of Honor recipients receive North Texas welcome
Police cars, fire trucks and more than 500 motorcycles escorted a motorcade carrying recipients of the nation's highest military honor northbound up Interstate 35 on their way to Gainesville on Wednesday as spectators cheered from the sides of the freeway, waving flags and banners. "I just love it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Robert Dodson
|Apr 29
|YouKnowMe
|1
|Criminal defense lawyers
|Apr 22
|Persons without m...
|2
|Robert Earle Merritt aka Bobby
|Feb '17
|Facts
|1
|Gainesville man dies in house fire (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Sun
|522
|Germanfest sponsored by the Muenster Tx Chamber... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Crazy guy
|3
|Wifes who cheated (Aug '12)
|Sep '16
|David French fries
|3
|larii collazo (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|tu rodia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC