Friday storm hits southern Grayson County
Golf-ball size hail was reported in Grayson County Friday evening, National Weather Service meteorologist Juan Hernandez said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Herald Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Criminal defense lawyers
|Apr 22
|Persons without m...
|2
|Robert Earle Merritt aka Bobby
|Feb '17
|Facts
|1
|Gainesville man dies in house fire (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Sun
|522
|Germanfest sponsored by the Muenster Tx Chamber... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Crazy guy
|3
|Wifes who cheated (Aug '12)
|Sep '16
|David French fries
|3
|larii collazo (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|tu rodia
|2
|Weather 31 mins ago 12:49 p.m.Whitesboro reside... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|WesWaller
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC