Wednesday, February 8, 2017
FIRE DANGER - Elevated fire weather conditions will be in place in Wise County once again today due to the combination of low relative humidity values, above normal temperatures and breezy northerly winds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wise County Messenger Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Earle Merritt aka Bobby
|Feb '17
|Facts
|1
|Gainesville man dies in house fire (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|Sun
|522
|Germanfest sponsored by the Muenster Tx Chamber... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Crazy guy
|3
|Wifes who cheated (Aug '12)
|Sep '16
|David French fries
|3
|larii collazo (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|tu rodia
|2
|Weather 31 mins ago 12:49 p.m.Whitesboro reside... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|WesWaller
|1
|Texas Heat, Drought May Continue into September (Aug '11)
|Mar '16
|Earthling-1
|15
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC