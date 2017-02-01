Fugitive arrested after tip to Lawton...

Fugitive arrested after tip to Lawton Crime Stoppers

Feb 1, 2017 Read more: KSWO

The search for a man wanted for shooting a woman in the head ended Thursday with his arrest, thanks to a tip that was called in to Lawton Crime Stoppers. Anthony Graziano had been on the run since January 20th, when he allegedly shot a woman in the head and then robbed a convenience store near Pottsboro, Texas.

