Fugitive arrested after tip to Lawton Crime Stoppers
The search for a man wanted for shooting a woman in the head ended Thursday with his arrest, thanks to a tip that was called in to Lawton Crime Stoppers. Anthony Graziano had been on the run since January 20th, when he allegedly shot a woman in the head and then robbed a convenience store near Pottsboro, Texas.
