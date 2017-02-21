Fugitive arrested after hitchhiking f...

Fugitive arrested after hitchhiking from Wichita Falls

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: KAUZ

WICHITA FALLS, Tx The man wanted by U.S. Marshals for shooting a woman in the head in Texas has been arrested after Marshals said they received a tip. Officials said a trucker picked up Anthony Graziano at a truck stop in Wichita Falls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Robert Earle Merritt aka Bobby Feb 21 Facts 1
News Gainesville man dies in house fire (Apr '09) Feb 15 Sun 522
Germanfest sponsored by the Muenster Tx Chamber... (Apr '16) Jan 31 Crazy guy 3
Wifes who cheated (Aug '12) Sep '16 David French fries 3
larii collazo (Jul '16) Aug '16 tu rodia 2
News Weather 31 mins ago 12:49 p.m.Whitesboro reside... (Jun '16) Jun '16 WesWaller 1
News Texas Heat, Drought May Continue into September (Aug '11) Mar '16 Earthling-1 15
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Gainesville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,378 • Total comments across all topics: 279,184,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC