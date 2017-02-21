Fugitive arrested after hitchhiking from Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Tx The man wanted by U.S. Marshals for shooting a woman in the head in Texas has been arrested after Marshals said they received a tip. Officials said a trucker picked up Anthony Graziano at a truck stop in Wichita Falls.
