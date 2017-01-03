Texas Clinic Owner Pleads Guilty to $...

Texas Clinic Owner Pleads Guilty to $1M Insurance Fraud

A Gainesville, Texas, clinic owner has pleaded guilty to insurance fraud and was ordered to repay $1 million after an investigation by the Texas Department of Insurance found that he billed for chiropractic services without having a licensed chiropractor on staff. "In a case like this, we're able to reduce fraudulent claims and improve the quality of care people get," TDI Fraud Director Chris Davis said in the department's announcement.

