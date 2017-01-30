Driver charged in Oklahoma crash that killed four dies
Brooke Deckard, 20, Jaiden Pelton, 19, Meagan Richardson, 19, and Katelynn Woodlee, 18, were killed in the wreck and 11 others were injured A truck driver, who was charged in the September 2014 bus crash that killed four college softball players, took his own life on Friday. The Tarrant County medical examiner's office determined the cause of death for 55-year-old Russell Staley was suicide, according to the Dallas Morning News .
