Watch Randy Travis Surprise a Texas Police Officer With a New Gibson Guitar for Christmas
Randy Travis and his wife, Mary, had a special Christmas surprise for Gainesville, Texas, police officer Keith Bartlett, who lost his home and most of his possessions-including his prized Gibson guitar-in a house fire on Dec. 12. Randy and Mary, who met Keith a few years earlier when he responded to a theft at their property, surprised Keith by showing up at the police station on Christmas Day with a brand-new Gibson guitar. "I just know how important music is and what therapy it is, especially at a time like this," Mary said to Dallas/Fort Worth's NBC TV affiliate .
