Taps to auction 28 of their vehicles

Taps to auction 28 of their vehicles

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

A local transit system has decided to get rid of some of its vehicles and you can bid on one. SHERMAN, TX -- A local transit system has decided to get rid of some of its vehicles and you can bid on one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
carlin bryan Nov '16 LBP 1
Wifes who cheated (Aug '12) Sep '16 David French fries 3
larii collazo Aug '16 tu rodia 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
News Weather 31 mins ago 12:49 p.m.Whitesboro reside... (Jun '16) Jun '16 WesWaller 1
Germanfest sponsored by the Muenster Tx Chamber... (Apr '16) Apr '16 jpf 1
News Texas Heat, Drought May Continue into September (Aug '11) Mar '16 Earthling-1 15
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Gainesville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,158 • Total comments across all topics: 277,444,400

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC