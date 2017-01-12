Promising property
The drive north from the Dallas-Fort Worth area to the WinStar World Casino and Resort across the Red River in Oklahoma may become more interesting soon. Gainesville Factory Shops has a new owner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|12 min
|Beeville
|1,019
|Gainesville man dies in house fire (Apr '09)
|Jan 4
|abc123
|518
|carlin bryan
|Nov '16
|LBP
|1
|Wifes who cheated (Aug '12)
|Sep '16
|David French fries
|3
|larii collazo (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|tu rodia
|2
|Weather 31 mins ago 12:49 p.m.Whitesboro reside... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|WesWaller
|1
|Germanfest sponsored by the Muenster Tx Chamber... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|jpf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC