Man Arrested For Stealing Motorcycle
Two men are behind bars this evening after deputies say they stole a motorcycle that was being tracked. Thirty year old Justin Thompson of Whitesboro and 32 year old James Monk of Gainesville were arrested by Grayson County Deputies early this morning after the owners tracking device led them to a truck and trailer just outside of Sherman.
