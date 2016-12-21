Blotter: Man kicked out of store, later arrested
A 67-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with criminal trespassing at the Kroger in the 500 block of West University Drive after an employee said the man argued with other employees and tried to steal merchandise, a police report states. Police spoke to the man and determined he didn't commit an offense, but store employees wanted him off the property, the report said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|carlin bryan
|Nov '16
|LBP
|1
|Wifes who cheated (Aug '12)
|Sep '16
|David French fries
|3
|larii collazo
|Aug '16
|tu rodia
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|Weather 31 mins ago 12:49 p.m.Whitesboro reside... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|WesWaller
|1
|Germanfest sponsored by the Muenster Tx Chamber... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|jpf
|1
|Texas Heat, Drought May Continue into September (Aug '11)
|Mar '16
|Earthling-1
|15
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC