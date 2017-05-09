Wyoming County man accused of sexual abuse, child endangerment
Silver Springs resident James Dell Jr., 26, was charged with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. The Wyoming County Sheriff's office says the charges stem from a February 2016 incident in the Town of Gainesville.
