Wyoming County man accused of sexual abuse, child endangerment

Silver Springs resident James Dell Jr., 26, was charged with sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. The Wyoming County Sheriff's office says the charges stem from a February 2016 incident in the Town of Gainesville.

