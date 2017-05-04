Gainesville man gets additional charg...

Gainesville man gets additional charges while incarcerated

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. - A Gainsville man facing charges for family offenses and first degree criminal contempt is facing more charges. Wyoming County Sheriff's reports say that Ervin W. Delude, Sr., 45, was arrested both on Tuesday and Wednesday for violating an order of protection, while he was incarcerated in the Wyoming County Jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
rose yates Apr 16 ms kitty 1
Raise the Age bill is an obstacle in state budget Apr 8 crooked pukes 1
woman arrested for allegedly stabbing man with ... Mar '17 wyoming pukes 1
Fire reported at Castile Diner Feb '17 fu dadd and da 4
Where to drink in Perry? Feb '17 visitor07 1
$10,000 bail Jan '17 fu dadd and da 1
Legislation introduced to improve the Medicaid ... Jan '17 eatsht 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Gainesville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,787 • Total comments across all topics: 280,771,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC