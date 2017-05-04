Gainesville man gets additional charges while incarcerated
WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. - A Gainsville man facing charges for family offenses and first degree criminal contempt is facing more charges. Wyoming County Sheriff's reports say that Ervin W. Delude, Sr., 45, was arrested both on Tuesday and Wednesday for violating an order of protection, while he was incarcerated in the Wyoming County Jail.
