Batavia contractor accused of defraud...

Batavia contractor accused of defrauding customers in Wyoming County

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Batavian

On March 7, the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office arrested local contractor Dennis N. Rawleigh Jr. , who is 46 and lives in Batavia, on one count of second-degree scheme to defraud, a Class A misdemeanor, after an investigation into complaints that he did not complete work he received payments for. In November, Rawleigh, doing business as Rawleigh's Tear Down, allegedly received over $15,000 in payments from a Town of Gainesville woman to perform work on two houses she owns, one in the Village of Perry and one in the Town of Gainesville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fire reported at Castile Diner Feb 23 fu dadd and da 4
Where to drink in Perry? Feb 22 visitor07 1
$10,000 bail Jan '17 fu dadd and da 1
Legislation introduced to improve the Medicaid ... Jan '17 eatsht 1
Heroin overdoses on the rise in Warsaw and Perry Jan '17 you knew 1
James P. Ward (Jul '06) Nov '16 Shirley 5
VIOLENT sex offender to be living in yates co... (Aug '15) Oct '16 Teresa Wilkins 5
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Gainesville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,680 • Total comments across all topics: 279,454,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC