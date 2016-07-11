Law and Order: Trio arrested after Su...

Law and Order: Trio arrested after Summit Street scuffle, man...

Next Story Prev Story
Jul 11, 2016 Read more: The Batavian

Roger J. Grazioplene , 41, of Summit Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. He was arrested on July 5 following an investigation into an incident which occurred at 4:29 p.m. on June 24 on Summit Street wherein he allegedly flicked a cigarette at another person and the cigarette struck the person in the neck during an argument.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
James P. Ward (Jul '06) Nov '16 Shirley 5
VIOLENT sex offender to be living in yates co... (Aug '15) Oct '16 Teresa Wilkins 5
WyCo Suicide Prevention Coalition to hold its 1... Sep '16 mindyourown 1
warsaw town court Sep '16 PIGS R US 1
Laura Bitner (Jan '15) Aug '16 cukbreth 3
Awoke A Sleeping Giant Aug '16 do i not exist 2
News After fatal shootings, Obama says police must r... Jul '16 southern at heart 238
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Gainesville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,057 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,192

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC