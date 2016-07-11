Law and Order: Trio arrested after Summit Street scuffle, man...
Roger J. Grazioplene , 41, of Summit Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. He was arrested on July 5 following an investigation into an incident which occurred at 4:29 p.m. on June 24 on Summit Street wherein he allegedly flicked a cigarette at another person and the cigarette struck the person in the neck during an argument.
