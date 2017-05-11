Recovery Centers Open in Oregon and O...

Recovery Centers Open in Oregon and Ozark Counties to Help Missouri Flood Survivors

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Federal Emergency Management Agency

Two new FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers open Saturday, June 24, in Oregon County, in the city of Alton, and Ozark County, in the city of Gainesville. Disaster recovery centers offer in-person support to individuals and businesses in any of the 27 counties included in the Missouri federal disaster declaration for flooding and severe storms that occurred between April 28 and May 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rebecca long Jun 23 Karmasabitch 4
Amy Smith (Feb '11) Jun 6 lisa 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Missouri (... (Oct '10) Jun 4 Moon Raker 969
Theodosia bi (May '16) May 30 theodude 5
Dustin A. Brown May 30 theodude 3
randy shockey and jennifer engles (May '15) Apr '17 randy 5
charla britt (Jun '16) Apr '17 Her trick 8
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Gainesville, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,064 • Total comments across all topics: 282,059,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC