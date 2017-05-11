Recovery Centers Open in Oregon and Ozark Counties to Help Missouri Flood Survivors

Two new FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers open Saturday, June 24, in Oregon County, in the city of Alton, and Ozark County, in the city of Gainesville. Disaster recovery centers offer in-person support to individuals and businesses in any of the 27 counties included in the Missouri federal disaster declaration for flooding and severe storms that occurred between April 28 and May 11, 2017.

