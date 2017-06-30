Lindsey leaving for Gainesville AD job

Lindsey leaving for Gainesville AD job

After a four-year stint as athletic director and a seven-year run at the school overall, Adam Lindsey is leaving Jackson County Comprehensive High School to take the athletic director's job at Gainesville High School. Lindsey, who was named the Class AAA Athletic Director of the Year in March, had served as Jackson County's athletic director since the 2013-14 school year.

