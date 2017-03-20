Superintendent in Missouri switches to new district
Gainesville R-V School superintendent Joe Donley resigned at the Monday, Feb. 20, regular board meeting, effective at the end of this school year. Tuesday morning, Donley signed a contract to become superintendent at Mark Twain R-VIII School, where current superintendent Don Yarger is retiring on July 1. "We wish the best to Mr. Yarger and extend our appreciation to him for all he's done while serving as our superintendent," said Mark Twain school board president Jason Davidson.
