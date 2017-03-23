Ava R-I Hires Assistant Superintendent, Four Teachers and Extends Swatosh's Contract
School board members addressed several hiring issues during the closed session segment of the March board meeting, and according to Superintendent Jason Dial, the roster has been completed for the ensuing year and all positions are presently filled. A resignation notice was tendered by Assistant Superintendent Mike Henry Thursday evening, as Henry has accepted a job in the Marshfield School District.
