Ava R-I Hires Assistant Superintenden...

Ava R-I Hires Assistant Superintendent, Four Teachers and Extends Swatosh's Contract

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Herald

School board members addressed several hiring issues during the closed session segment of the March board meeting, and according to Superintendent Jason Dial, the roster has been completed for the ensuing year and all positions are presently filled. A resignation notice was tendered by Assistant Superintendent Mike Henry Thursday evening, as Henry has accepted a job in the Marshfield School District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Missouri (... (Oct '10) 2 hr Guest 939
Robert Chambers (Dec '09) Mar 16 Katie 1 9
randy shockey and jennifer engles (May '15) Mar 15 jeff 4
Bill Tracy and Conrad Mar 12 Jus sayin 4
house and plumbing workmanship Mar 7 Cheri 1
charla britt (Jun '16) Mar 2 judy 7
Lutie School Secetary Feb '17 hmm 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Gainesville, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,862 • Total comments across all topics: 279,773,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC