Tecumseh
February brings me memories of when my father, George H. Crawford, and my niece, Lois Adamson, had birthdays on Feb. 26 and 27. We would make special cakes for them. There weren't any store-bought cakes back then.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lutie School Secetary
|Feb 16
|hmm
|1
|Who in the world does Benny Cook at the Theodos... (Jul '12)
|Feb 11
|wilsondonna88
|16
|Bill Tracy and Conrad
|Feb 2
|tracy
|2
|mushroom factory (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Daddies Girl
|69
|Looking for someone (Feb '06)
|Jan '17
|mighthelpsome
|14
|Terry's Feed
|Jan '17
|Farmer-daughter
|1
|randy shockey and jennifer engles (May '15)
|Jan '17
|exozcoresedint
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC