White Murder Trial Will Be Held In Ozark County

Aug 21, 2016 Read more: Douglas County Herald

The first degree murder trial of Jammie White has been moved to Ozark County on a change of venue and will be held in December. Judge Craig Carter granted the change of venue but denied the request for bond reduction.

