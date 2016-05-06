Archie Ray Buttram
Archie Ray Buttram was born on Nov. 15, 1934, to Everett Buttram and Verna Buttram. He was born in Springfield, Mo., and grew up in the Pondfork area of Ozark County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tim strain (Dec '15)
|Dec 11
|Jats4e
|4
|Meth in Theodosia
|Dec 1
|pete
|3
|charla britt (Jun '16)
|Nov '16
|Be knowing
|5
|gary mitchell (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|btw
|2
|Antlers package? (Apr '16)
|Sep '16
|Judge Judy
|3
|Kristie ashmead (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Fishin
|4
|Elk in Caney Mountain (Jul '14)
|Aug '16
|stick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC