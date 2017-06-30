Young warriors train to fight future cyberwars

Bryson Payne, director of the Center for Cyber Operations Education at the University of North Georgia's Dahlonega campus, shows a large drone to Gainesville High students Luz Acosta, left, and Martha Carrera, right, at the National Cyber Warrior Academy last week at the Dahlonega campus. The Gainesville students were among 40 chosen from an applicant pool of 182 high school students to participate in the 10-day program.

