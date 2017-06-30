'We're here, we celebrate,' some Latinos say on Independence Day
David Rodriguez, 30, center, pushes his daughters Daleyza, 3, left, and Kayla, 5, on the swings Tuesday at Laurel Park in Gainesville. The Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob colon
|Tue
|Gainesville
|1
|Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09)
|Jun 29
|Hump Hammer
|12
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Jun 28
|Nikole
|3
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|Dogs in Lula (Apr '11)
|Jun 13
|George hall
|9
|flowery branch leaveing barking dogs outside f...
|Jun 8
|fed up
|1
|don't ever go to the gainesville health department
|Jun 8
|bad idea
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC