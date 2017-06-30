Two busy Gainesville roads to get resurfaced over next 8 months
Over the next eight months, area motorists could be affected by major resurfacing projects involving two key Gainesville traffic arteries. The good news is work is scheduled to take place 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Mondays through Sundays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob colon
|Tue
|Gainesville
|1
|Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09)
|Jun 29
|Hump Hammer
|12
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Jun 28
|Nikole
|3
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|Dogs in Lula (Apr '11)
|Jun 13
|George hall
|9
|flowery branch leaveing barking dogs outside f...
|Jun 8
|fed up
|1
|don't ever go to the gainesville health department
|Jun 8
|bad idea
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC