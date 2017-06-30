The market is roaring back from the recession with subdivisions sales skyrocketing in the area
New homes are being sold at Mundy Mill subdivision in Oakwood indicating a rebound in the housing market. The grand reopening of Georgian Acres in South Hall last week shows that subdivisions that faded during the Great Recession are coming back strong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
