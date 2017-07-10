Latinos flexing political muscle

The number of Latinos registering and showing up to vote in Gainesville and Hall County elections is on the rise, according to a report released Thursday by the Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials. In Hall County, the number of Latinos who registered to vote in the 2016 elections jumped 41.5 percent to 10,043 from the 7,095 who registered in 2012, the GALEO report shows.

