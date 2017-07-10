Latinos flexing political muscle
The number of Latinos registering and showing up to vote in Gainesville and Hall County elections is on the rise, according to a report released Thursday by the Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials. In Hall County, the number of Latinos who registered to vote in the 2016 elections jumped 41.5 percent to 10,043 from the 7,095 who registered in 2012, the GALEO report shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|4 hr
|Michele Dallas
|923
|Bob colon
|Jul 4
|Gainesville
|1
|Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09)
|Jun 29
|Hump Hammer
|12
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Jun 28
|Nikole
|3
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|Dogs in Lula (Apr '11)
|Jun 13
|George hall
|9
|flowery branch leaveing barking dogs outside f...
|Jun '17
|fed up
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC