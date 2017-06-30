Judge rules in Gainesville's favor on fair housing lawsuit involving racial epithets by employee
A judge last week ruled in favor of the city of Gainesville in a federal Fair Housing Act lawsuit, saying the alleged racial epithets of one employee cannot make the city liable for damages. Gregory and Sophia Bonds filed a lawsuit in August 2015 regarding neighbor and Gainesville solid waste department employee Roy Hubert Turner Jr. The Bonds family alleged Turner subjected them to repeated racial slurs and intimidation since the family moved in February 2012 to Cumberland Drive in Gainesville.
