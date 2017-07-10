Georgia Power to close all of its rem...

Georgia Power to close all of its remaining offices

Thursday Jul 6 Read more: The Times

Georgia Power is closing all 27 of its remaining office locations, including the one at 426 Spring St. in Gainesville, in October. Online traffic accounts for 70 percent of the utility's bill payments, according to Georgia Power spokesman Craig Bell, moving the vast majority of traffic away from brick-and-mortar locations and mail payments.

