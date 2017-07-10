Gainesville plans to add to downtown parking deck in future
A new development, which will break ground in 2018, will add a fourth side to the downtown Gainesville square near the parking deck. The project will include 15,000 square feet of street-level retail and restaurants with approximately 40 luxury condominiums for sale with prices starting in the $300,000 price range.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|4 hr
|Michele Dallas
|923
|Bob colon
|Jul 4
|Gainesville
|1
|Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09)
|Jun 29
|Hump Hammer
|12
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Jun 28
|Nikole
|3
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|Dogs in Lula (Apr '11)
|Jun 13
|George hall
|9
|flowery branch leaveing barking dogs outside f...
|Jun '17
|fed up
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC