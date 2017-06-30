Deputy Stuart Dailey keeping traditio...

Deputy Stuart Dailey keeping tradition alive, will run 30th Peachtree Road Race

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Gainesville resident Stuart Dailey takes a breather and poses for a photo after running one of his many Peachtree Road Races. Stuart Dailey spent Monday night the same way he has for the past 19 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bob colon 21 hr Gainesville 1
Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09) Jun 29 Hump Hammer 12
News KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega Jun 28 Nikole 3
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Jun 17 Dahlonega resident 1
Dogs in Lula (Apr '11) Jun 13 George hall 9
flowery branch leaveing barking dogs outside f... Jun 8 fed up 1
don't ever go to the gainesville health department Jun 8 bad idea 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,714 • Total comments across all topics: 282,240,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC