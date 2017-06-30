DeKalb Police investigating Gainesville woman's death
According to the report, a man and his three children were walking in the woods near Field Green Drive in Stone Mountain when they discovered a body and called 911. Police observed "a black female unresponsive and laying face first in a 3-foot deep creek," according to the report.
