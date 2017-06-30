A patriotic Fourth: What does that mean now?
Sterlin Jenkins, a mover from Lawrenceville, Ga., who said he planned to eat barbecue and lie low on the Fourth of July, at an outlet mall in Commerce, Ga., July 1, 2017. Reporters asked people at roadside restaurants, outlet stores and rest stops in Colorado, Georgia and New Hampshire how they are feeling about America on its birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob colon
|Tue
|Gainesville
|1
|Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09)
|Jun 29
|Hump Hammer
|12
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Jun 28
|Nikole
|3
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|Dogs in Lula (Apr '11)
|Jun 13
|George hall
|9
|flowery branch leaveing barking dogs outside f...
|Jun 8
|fed up
|1
|don't ever go to the gainesville health department
|Jun 8
|bad idea
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC