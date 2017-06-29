Variety of views expressed on campus carry at UNG town hall

With the state's campus carry law set to take effect July 1, students, faculty and staff at a town hall meeting Wednesday on the University of North Georgia's Gainesville campus expressed a range of feelings from saying the law makes them feel unsafe to concerns that the new law is too restrictive. UNG Police Chief Justin Gaines held the forum on House Bill 280, commonly referred to as the campus carry law, which was passed this spring by the state legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.