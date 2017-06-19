UNG to add new geospatial technology ...

UNG to add new geospatial technology programs through grant

University of North Georgia student Logan Moore operates a total station surveyor with Jeff Turk, director of the UNG Lewis F. Rogers Institute for Environmental and Spatial Analysis. University of North Georgia students should gain more opportunities in the growing field of geospatial technology through a new 3-year $609,739 National Science Foundation grant designed to start two new programs on the Gainesville campus.

