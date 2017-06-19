UNG to add new geospatial technology programs through grant
University of North Georgia student Logan Moore operates a total station surveyor with Jeff Turk, director of the UNG Lewis F. Rogers Institute for Environmental and Spatial Analysis. University of North Georgia students should gain more opportunities in the growing field of geospatial technology through a new 3-year $609,739 National Science Foundation grant designed to start two new programs on the Gainesville campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|Dogs in Lula (Apr '11)
|Jun 13
|George hall
|9
|flowery branch leaveing barking dogs outside f...
|Jun 8
|fed up
|1
|don't ever go to the gainesville health department
|Jun 8
|bad idea
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Jun 1
|need info
|136
|Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09)
|May 23
|tbennett
|10
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|May 23
|John Valenza
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC