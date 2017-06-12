UNG, Lanier Tech prepare for campus carry
With Georgia's campus carry law set to take effect July 1, officials at the University of North Georgia and Lanier Technical College are working to inform students, faculty, staff and school visitors about the new law. House Bill 280 makes it legal for those with a Georgia weapons carry license to have a concealed weapon in some campus areas previously prohibited.
