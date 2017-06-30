U.S. Rep. Doug Collins promotes stricter immigration bills passed by House
U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville, joined House Speaker Paul Ryan and other federal officials Thursday to promote two immigration bills that President Donald Trump promises to sign once they reach his desk. Ryan called Collins to the podium during his weekly news conference to talk about the two immigration bills - Kate's Law and No Sanctuary for Criminals Act, both of which the House approved later in the day.
