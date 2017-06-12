Turner, Wood & Smith buys city land for new building
Turner, Wood & Smith plans to build a new office building next to the Frances Meadows Aquatic Center on a 2-acre parcel it recently purchased from the city of Gainesville. An insurance company with ties to the community for more than 100 years plans to build a new office building next to the Frances Meadows Aquatic Center on a 2-acre parcel it recently purchased from the city of Gainesville.
