TSPLOST may be topic again for governments seeking road fixes

15 hrs ago Read more: The Times

A 1-cent transportation sales tax shot down by voters in July 2012 could be revived as a topic of discussion later this year - but in a different form. "Maybe in mid-summer, we'll be talking about it," said Richard Higgins, a member of the Hall County Board of Commissioners.

