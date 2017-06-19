Top chamber volunteers of the year recognized
The Great Hall Chamber of Commerce board of directors honors it's top volunteers Thursday afternoon with Silver Shovel Awards. Seated, from left, are John Breakfield, Brett Fowler, Andy Kalinauskus, David Dickerson, Rope Roberts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|Dogs in Lula (Apr '11)
|Jun 13
|George hall
|9
|flowery branch leaveing barking dogs outside f...
|Jun 8
|fed up
|1
|don't ever go to the gainesville health department
|Jun 8
|bad idea
|1
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Jun 1
|need info
|136
|Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09)
|May 23
|tbennett
|10
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|May 23
|John Valenza
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC