Sunken steel-hulled houseboat pulled from Lanier with heavy equipment, 2 barges

A 40-foot steel-hulled, sunken houseboat was scraped from the shore of Lake Lanier on Tuesday with help from law enforcement, lake managers, the Lake Lanier Association and Marine Specialties Inc. Law enforcement, lake managers, the Lake Lanier Association and Marine Specialties Inc. hauled the hull of the 40-foot, destroyed vessel - stuffed full of debris, mud and catfish - from the shore near the 4000 block of Lakeview Lane in Gainesville onto a barge for disposal. The work lasted most of the morning and will likely cost taxpayers almost $10,000 through the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Hall County government, which funded the work with grants to the lake association.

