Sunken steel-hulled houseboat pulled from Lanier with heavy equipment, 2 barges
A 40-foot steel-hulled, sunken houseboat was scraped from the shore of Lake Lanier on Tuesday with help from law enforcement, lake managers, the Lake Lanier Association and Marine Specialties Inc. Law enforcement, lake managers, the Lake Lanier Association and Marine Specialties Inc. hauled the hull of the 40-foot, destroyed vessel - stuffed full of debris, mud and catfish - from the shore near the 4000 block of Lakeview Lane in Gainesville onto a barge for disposal. The work lasted most of the morning and will likely cost taxpayers almost $10,000 through the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Hall County government, which funded the work with grants to the lake association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10)
|Jun 1
|need info
|136
|Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09)
|May 23
|tbennett
|10
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|May 23
|John Valenza
|3
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|May 8
|Tammoe
|922
|Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition
|May '17
|Barbie
|1
|What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Erik
|2
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Apr '17
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC