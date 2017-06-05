Sunken steel-hulled houseboat pulled ...

Sunken steel-hulled houseboat pulled from Lanier with heavy equipment, 2 barges

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Times

A 40-foot steel-hulled, sunken houseboat was scraped from the shore of Lake Lanier on Tuesday with help from law enforcement, lake managers, the Lake Lanier Association and Marine Specialties Inc. Law enforcement, lake managers, the Lake Lanier Association and Marine Specialties Inc. hauled the hull of the 40-foot, destroyed vessel - stuffed full of debris, mud and catfish - from the shore near the 4000 block of Lakeview Lane in Gainesville onto a barge for disposal. The work lasted most of the morning and will likely cost taxpayers almost $10,000 through the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Hall County government, which funded the work with grants to the lake association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aggresive Flowery Branch police (Aug '10) Jun 1 need info 136
Arrowhead Hunting in NorthEast Georgia? (Oct '09) May 23 tbennett 10
News Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto... May 23 John Valenza 3
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) May 8 Tammoe 922
News Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition May '17 Barbie 1
What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16) Apr '17 Erik 2
News KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega Apr '17 dahlonegaisfallin... 2
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
 

Gainesville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,870 • Total comments across all topics: 281,570,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC